KRUEGER - Rebecca R.

Age 24, of Getzville, NY, unexpectedly September 11, 2021. Daughter of Daniel and Catherine (nee Haak) Krueger; mother of Gabriel Krueger; sister of Kayla (Andrew) Davis and Abbigale Krueger; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and family friends on Thursday, September 16, from 4-8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, September 17th, at 10:00 AM, in Redeemer Lutheran Church, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda, NY. Entombment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Renaissance Addiction Services, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224







Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.