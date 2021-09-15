Menu
Rebecca R. KRUEGER
Age 24, of Getzville, NY, unexpectedly September 11, 2021. Daughter of Daniel and Catherine (nee Haak) Krueger; mother of Gabriel Krueger; sister of Kayla (Andrew) Davis and Abbigale Krueger; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. The family will receive relatives and family friends on Thursday, September 16, from 4-8 PM, at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.), in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted Friday, September 17th, at 10:00 AM, in Redeemer Lutheran Church, 265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda, NY. Entombment will be in Elmlawn Cemetery following the Funeral Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Renaissance Addiction Services, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
John O. Roth Funeral Home, Inc.
25 William Street, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
17
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Redeemer Lutheran Church
265 Falconer St., North Tonawanda, NY
Becca & Family, I will keep you in my thoughts and prayers forever. Becca was such a fun, free spirit. It gives me peace knowing she´s finally at peace. I love her so much and I´m so sorry for your family´s loss. God Bless.
Taylor G
Friend
September 17, 2021
Cathy and Dan and family, My heartfelt sympathy goes out to all of you at this difficult time. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. I will continue to keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Tracy Efthemis (FitzSimmons)
September 17, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to your family. I was Becca's 9th grade English teacher and I remember her as so sweet and kind with a huge heart. My thoughts and prayers are with you as you grieve the loss of your lovely girl. May she rest in peace.
Lisa Carney
September 16, 2021
With much love and many prayers, our deepest sympathy is with you and your family.
The Greene´s
September 15, 2021
