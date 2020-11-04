GROSSO - Rebecca M.
(nee Cancilla)
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on November 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel W. Grosso; devoted mother of Carol (Michael) Behm and Kathy (David) Fedak; cherished grandmother of Michael (Ellen) Behm, Andrew (Jennifer) Behm, Daniel (Theresa) Behm, Simon Fedak and Rebecca Fedak; adored great-grandmother of Desmond, Aislyn, Brendan, Henry, Celina and Andrew; dear sister of Jan McMullen, the late Laura Long and the late Michael Cancilla; loving half-sister of Anthony (Reenie) Cancilla, Peter (Roseann) Cancilla, Lorie Cancilla and Norine Cancilla; also survived by dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst, on Friday (November 6, 2020) from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Chrisitan Burial will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Ct., Williamsville, on Saturday (November 7, 2020) at 8:45 AM. Please assemble at church. Entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Rebecca's memory may be made to Brother's of Mercy Sacred Heart Adult Home, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031. In compliance with the public health guidelines during the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be monitored to limit gathering sizes based on the most current recommendations. Face masks required. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 4, 2020.