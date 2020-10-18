NELSON - Regina A.
Of Clarence, entered into rest October 15, 2020. Regina was born in 1938 in Bronx, NY to the late John and Veronica Nelson. She has lived most of her life in Buffalo, NY. She was the mother of four children; Gail, Richard, Stephen and Kelly Lynn. She has been preceded in death by her daughter Kelly Lynn and her grandson Ray. Regina was a member of Clarence United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping in the many activities of the church. She was formerly a member of Baxter United Methodist Church in Baxter, TN. She enjoyed doing the secretarial and treasurer duties for the church and also singing in the choir. She was a retired secretary from the Erie County Department of Social Services in Buffalo, NY. She enjoyed writing poetry, reading, movies and socializing with family and friends. Regina was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her life was devoted to her children, grandchildren, and her beloved dog Missy. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Gail (David); son Richard (Diane); son Stephen (Deborah); granddaughters Tina (Steve) and Jennifer (Blake); sister Elizabeth; her nephews Richard and Jerry and her great-grandchildren; Johnathan, Daniel, Darrin, Christian, Dalton, Ray, Dakota, Darren, Deja, Shyla, Yanna and great-great-grandchildren Daniel Jr., Noah and CJ. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.