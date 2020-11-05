BIERUT - Regina C.
(nee Lutomski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Bierut; dearest mother of Mary Beth (Andrew) Rosenthal, Thomas (Judith), Patricia (Robert) Daren and the late Daniel; grandmother of Emily, Gabriel, John, Adam, Natasha and Hannah; daughter of the late Stanley and Charlotte (nee Lysiak) Lutomski; sister of the late Leonard (Alice); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday from Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.