Regina C. BIERUT
BIERUT - Regina C.
(nee Lutomski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, November 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Bierut; dearest mother of Mary Beth (Andrew) Rosenthal, Thomas (Judith), Patricia (Robert) Daren and the late Daniel; grandmother of Emily, Gabriel, John, Adam, Natasha and Hannah; daughter of the late Stanley and Charlotte (nee Lysiak) Lutomski; sister of the late Leonard (Alice); also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday from Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church at 10 AM. Please assemble at church.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
