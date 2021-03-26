Regina was a soul like no other! The first day I met her at work it was an immediately connection! She stated in her grand voice "Derrick you´re alright with me" and it made me smile. We went from coworkers to friends! She was quick to give me advice on women, whether I wanted it or not, she taught me how to plant and watched as I grew a plant from a single leaf to a huge plant, and most importantly she was there for me with word when my mother passed last year, even while she was mourning her sister! Regina is a spirit like no other! I miss her! To all her loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you! She talked about each and everyone of you and you could hear the love she had! While this time will be hard, rest assured that her love transcends and she is now your Angel, yelling down at you from above! Cause I know she yelling at me right now, LOL!

Derrick Teddy Parson March 29, 2021