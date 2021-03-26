LETTIERI - Regina "Gina"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Loving daughter of Jean and the late John Lettieri; dear sister of Michelle Giambra, Victor (Milissa) Lettieri, Joann Lettieri, Joseph (Ellen) Lettieri and the late Patricia (Sam) Campobello; adored aunt of Anthony, Stephanie, Gabriella (Jon), Nicholas, Jonathan, Dominic, John, Alexandra, Jenna, Angelica, Bernardino, Isabella, Joel, Victoria, Lilyanna, Christian and great-aunt of Giavanna and Marco; also survived by family, friends, and her beloved dog Chandler. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville on Monday morning at 11 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2021.