Regina "Gina" LETTIERI
LETTIERI - Regina "Gina"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest March 21, 2021. Loving daughter of Jean and the late John Lettieri; dear sister of Michelle Giambra, Victor (Milissa) Lettieri, Joann Lettieri, Joseph (Ellen) Lettieri and the late Patricia (Sam) Campobello; adored aunt of Anthony, Stephanie, Gabriella (Jon), Nicholas, Jonathan, Dominic, John, Alexandra, Jenna, Angelica, Bernardino, Isabella, Joel, Victoria, Lilyanna, Christian and great-aunt of Giavanna and Marco; also survived by family, friends, and her beloved dog Chandler. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at The Chapel at Crosspoint, 500 Crosspoint Pkwy., Getzville on Monday morning at 11 AM. (Please assemble at church.) Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel.) Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The Chapel at Crosspoint
500 Crosspoint Pkwy, Getzville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Farewell dear friend, gone too soon, thank you for your kindness to our family. Rest in peace
Tony & Terry Nesci
March 29, 2021
Regina was a soul like no other! The first day I met her at work it was an immediately connection! She stated in her grand voice "Derrick you´re alright with me" and it made me smile. We went from coworkers to friends! She was quick to give me advice on women, whether I wanted it or not, she taught me how to plant and watched as I grew a plant from a single leaf to a huge plant, and most importantly she was there for me with word when my mother passed last year, even while she was mourning her sister! Regina is a spirit like no other! I miss her! To all her loved ones, my heartfelt prayers go out to you! She talked about each and everyone of you and you could hear the love she had! While this time will be hard, rest assured that her love transcends and she is now your Angel, yelling down at you from above! Cause I know she yelling at me right now, LOL!
Derrick Teddy Parson
March 29, 2021
Those we LOVE do not go away. They walk beside us EVERYDAY. Unseen, Unheard, but ALWAYS Near. Still LOVED. Still MISSED & Very Dear. DEATH leaves a heartache no one can Heal. LOVE leaves a memory no one can Steal.
Ida Parker
March 29, 2021
My prayers and heart felt sympathy to Regina's family. Regina was a classy lady and a wonderful friend. I will be forever grateful to have worked with her and known her as a friend. I will miss her. I will always remember her powerful energy and keep it close to my heart. Such an amazing awesome person.
Carol Reis
March 28, 2021
Nate Wallace
March 28, 2021
Dear Jean and family, There´s are no words! Please accept my deepest condolences! You´re in my prayers!
Marylou Scholl
March 27, 2021
You'll always be loved and missed so deeply by us kiddos! Rest in heaven love.
Amber Storrs
March 27, 2021
I worked with Regina and was saddened to hear she had passed. I remember her as a woman full of passion and not a woman to mess with! We´ve lost a treasure to heaven
Phyllis DePronio
March 26, 2021
Many prayers, words of comfort, love and peace to all the family for the loss of their angel. Gina may you rest in peace with God. Thank you for all those great old school memories.
Lisa Bagarozzo
March 26, 2021
Sorry for you loss.
Cindy Dibble
March 26, 2021
Sorry to hear of your loss we will peg and me continue to keep you in prayer some good news my cancer is gon
Angelo pro
March 26, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Lettieri family. I will miss Regina and her kind smile and humorous personality at SUNY Erie City campus. May God be with you. Carolyn Passman
Carolyn Passman
March 26, 2021
My sincere condolences for the passing of Gina. May your fondest memories of her provide peace and joy to you all moving forward.
John Feeney
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gina. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time.
Carolyn Borczuch (Chiavetta)
March 26, 2021
