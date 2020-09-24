Bigelow - Regina M. "Jean" (nee Schamann) Of South Buffalo, NY, September 22, 2020, beloved wife of the late Robert W. Bigelow; loving mother of Robert C. (Judith) Bigelow, Regina (William) Rhodes, Marie (Paul) Kellner; devoted stepmother of Rev. William R. Bigelow, Col. Jane Bigelow, Paul Bigelow, Joyce Bigelow and the late Rosemary (late Joseph) McMahon, Brien (Eileen) and Margaret "Peggy" (Gary) Woodcock; dearest sister-in-law of Bunny Schamann; dear sister of the late Charles (late Jeanne) Schamann, Joseph (late Rita) Schamann and Peyton (Bunny) Schamann; also survived by many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 2-8 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at Our Lady of Charity Parish, HOLY FAMILY WORSHIP SITE, at 11:30 AM (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. If so desired, memorials may be made to the Bigelow Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Mt. Mercy Academy, 88 Red Jacket Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14220 or a charity of your choice . Face coverings will be required at the visitation and Funeral Mass. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com