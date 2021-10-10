Pluta - Regina M.Of South Buffalo's First Ward, October 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearest mother of Jean Marie (Mark) Jones and Donna Holland. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Sara) and Peyton and Samantha Grandits, Amy (Chris) Hartzell, Jamie Lee, Mark Jr., and Joseph Wilson. Great-grandmother of Rylyn, Brady, Olivia, Camilla, Shea and Damian. Loving daughter of the late William and Grace (nee McDonald) Jones. Dear sister of Hope Jones, Edward Jones, and was predeceased by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on MONDAY from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca St, West Seneca, where a celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared at: