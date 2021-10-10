Menu
Regina M. PLUTA
Pluta - Regina M.
Of South Buffalo's First Ward, October 7, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Edward. Dearest mother of Jean Marie (Mark) Jones and Donna Holland. Cherished grandmother of Nicholas (Sara) and Peyton and Samantha Grandits, Amy (Chris) Hartzell, Jamie Lee, Mark Jr., and Joseph Wilson. Great-grandmother of Rylyn, Brady, Olivia, Camilla, Shea and Damian. Loving daughter of the late William and Grace (nee McDonald) Jones. Dear sister of Hope Jones, Edward Jones, and was predeceased by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on MONDAY from 4-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME 3855 Seneca St, West Seneca, where a celebration of life will be held at 7:00 PM. Online condolences may be shared at:
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY
My God Bless you this time of sorrow. I will miss you Regina. It was great working with you at Maplewood Health Care. The only thing I knew is that you moved to East Otto. I wish we could have kept in touch. RIP. friend. Sincerely, Anissa.
Anissa Amadore
Friend
October 20, 2021
