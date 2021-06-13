Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reginald M. RANSOM
FUNERAL HOME
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
995 Genesee Street
Buffalo, NY
RANSOM - Reginald M.
Departed this life June 7, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at United House of Prayer for All People, 60 Howard St., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
18
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The United House of Prayer for All People
60 Howard St, Buffalo, NY
Jun
18
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
The United House of Prayer for All People
60 Howard St, Buffalo, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.