RANSOM - Reginald M.
Departed this life June 7, 2021. Friends may call at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, 4 PM - 7 PM. The family will receive friends Friday, June 18, 2021, 10 AM - 11 AM at United House of Prayer for All People, 60 Howard St., Buffalo, NY, where funeral services will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga, NY. Please share your condolences online at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.