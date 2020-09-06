WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS - Reginald Victor Jr. "Vic"
September 3, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of 65 years of Sidonie (Triepel) Williams; dearest father of Reginald V. III "Tory" of Cordillera, CO, Brina "Nina" W. (Chris) Rogers of Nahant, MA, John D. (Laura), Risa W. McMillan of Hilton Head, SC; "Dadzie" to Lauren (Rick) Sunderland, Reginald V. IV, Meghan C. (Sylvain) Lucarelli, Maddie Cleary, Jennifer Cleary, Jessica McMillan, Catherine Williams, and Lucas McMillan; great-grandfather of Sierra and Sage Sunderland; brother of Donna Klopfer, John A. Williams and the late Georgia Kells; also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was born in Buffalo to the late Reginald and Elizabeth (Prout) Williams on July 19, 1931. A Celebration of Vic's Life will be held in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vic's memory to Nichols School, 1250 Amherst St., Buffalo, NY 14216. Arrangements by (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit Vic's Tribute Page to share memories and condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.