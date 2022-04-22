HARTMANS - Renae A.
Passed away peacefully following a hard-fought battle with cancer on April 19, 2022, at the age of 40. Beloved wife of Jody A. Tassone; dearest daughter of Gary D. and Julie (nee Casey) Hartmans; loving sister of Carly (Joseph) Battin, Jr., Haley Hartmans, and Avery (Sam Maller) Hartmans; adored aunt of Marlowe and Camden; cherished daughter-in-law of Joseph F., Sr. and Joan (nee Golia) Tassone; dear sister-in-law of Joseph F. (Tiffany) Tassone, Jr. and James Tassone; she will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. The family will be present Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2-6 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rte. 20 A), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Family and friends invited. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at https://www.komen.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.