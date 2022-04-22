Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Renae A. HARTMANS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 23 2022
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
Send Flowers
HARTMANS - Renae A.
Passed away peacefully following a hard-fought battle with cancer on April 19, 2022, at the age of 40. Beloved wife of Jody A. Tassone; dearest daughter of Gary D. and Julie (nee Casey) Hartmans; loving sister of Carly (Joseph) Battin, Jr., Haley Hartmans, and Avery (Sam Maller) Hartmans; adored aunt of Marlowe and Camden; cherished daughter-in-law of Joseph F., Sr. and Joan (nee Golia) Tassone; dear sister-in-law of Joseph F. (Tiffany) Tassone, Jr. and James Tassone; she will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, family, and friends. The family will be present Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 2-6 PM at the (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 W. Quaker Rd. (Rte. 20 A), where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 6 PM. Family and friends invited. Interment to be held privately. If so desired, memorials may be made in her memory to Susan G. Komen for the Cure at https://www.komen.org/. Share memories and condolences on Renae's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 22, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
23
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
23
Funeral service
6:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
6170 W Quaker St, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.