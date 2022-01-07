Menu
Renay L. "Nay" TESMER
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
TESMER - Renay L. "Nay"
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 2, 2022. Survived by Brian Plevniak, the love of her life, second only to her son Joseph Czarnecki, who was the center of her world. She was the dear sister of Dawn Domagala, Barbara Sopko, and Richard Tesmer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-3 PM, where personal eulogies and happy memories will be shared following the visitation. Online condolences and memories may be offered at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
My deepest condolences to the Tesmer family. Many childhood memories growing up with Renay and Barbara Rest In Peace
Lisa (Mazur) Vilardo
January 8, 2022
Dear Tesmer family.....Many condolences to your family. I think I met Reneh once at Walmart. She waited on me. She had that kind of personality you don't forget. Lost most my family. Dad, 2005, mom 2006, sister, 2007. Went to school with Richard Tesmer. Dad sold house in Williamsville moved to Ellicottville. Sold house to Mario Campanella. I am living at Brothers Senior Apartments since 2013. 716 580 0794. My cousin Pattie also lives in Clarence now. My dad got Alzheimers. Can't attend. No car. Lived with my parents' two years in Ellicottville.......Later
RAYMOND J. HOELSCHER III
Friend
January 7, 2022
I worked with Renay at walmart for a while she was always nice prayers sent to her friends and family during this difficult time
Miranda Marino
Work
January 7, 2022
I worked with Renay for awhile at Walmart she was always so nice she will be missed prayers sent to her family and friends during this difficult time
Miranda Marino
January 7, 2022
Thinking of you Dawn, Barbara, Richard and family. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Deepest sympathy on the loss of Renay.
Sherri Doherty
Family
January 7, 2022
Deepest sympathy to Dawn, Barbara and Richard. Renee will be missed. Love you all
Dawn Broccolo
January 7, 2022
Renay, I still can not believe you left this Earth so young. Fly high with mom and dad.
Dawn Domagala
Family
January 7, 2022
