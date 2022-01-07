TESMER - Renay L. "Nay"
Of Lancaster, entered into rest on January 2, 2022. Survived by Brian Plevniak, the love of her life, second only to her son Joseph Czarnecki, who was the center of her world. She was the dear sister of Dawn Domagala, Barbara Sopko, and Richard Tesmer. Also survived by nieces, nephews and loving relatives. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 1-3 PM, where personal eulogies and happy memories will be shared following the visitation. Online condolences and memories may be offered at: www.lombardofuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 7, 2022.