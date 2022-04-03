HERNANDEZ - Renee M.
(nee Wojcicki)
Of Buffalo, NY, March 27, 2022. Beloved wife of Luis D. Hernandez; dearest mother of Matthew D. (Ashleigh) Molina; loving MiMi of Carter and Caiden; dog mom of Bella, Buddy and Odin; daughter of Alfred G. and Arlene D. (Grzymala) Wojcicki; sister of Danielle (Adam) Patro, Nicole Wojcicki and Darren (Rachel) Wojcicki; Nay Nay of Tara and Haley. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.