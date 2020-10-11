Foley - Renee K. (nee Kenyon)
September 24, 2020 of Hamburg, NY. Beloved wife of Joseph "Pete" Foley; devoted mother of Brian (Patti), Lauren (Keith) Kuczka, Paul (Mary), Renee (Lucian) Ferbet, Joseph (Mary Kay), and late Peter (Ger) Foley; cherished grandmother of Dr. Samantha (Dr. Josh Hursey) Foley, Robin Foley, Adam Foley, Jessica (Jason) Babel, and late Erin Foley; loving great-grandmother of Matilda and Oscar; dear sister of Janice, Sheryl, late Lila and late Douglas Kenyon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake Church, on Saturday, October 17th, at 12 Noon. To ensure the safety and health of family and guests, please wear appropriate facial coverings and maintain social distancing. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.