KARABIN - Renee (nee Jolbert)
Of Wheatfield, passed away on December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas Karabin; sister of Bill (late Patricia) Jolbert. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her beloved cats, Jack and Jerry. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 AM at North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by WATTENGEL Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.