Renee KARABIN
KARABIN - Renee (nee Jolbert)
Of Wheatfield, passed away on December 8, 2021. Beloved wife of 50 years to Thomas Karabin; sister of Bill (late Patricia) Jolbert. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and her beloved cats, Jack and Jerry. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 AM at North Presbyterian Church, 168 Payne Ave., North Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara County SPCA. Arrangements by WATTENGEL Funeral Home. Online condolences at www.wattengel.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Service
11:00a.m.
North Presbyterian Church
168 Payne Avenue, North, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Donation of $100 made to Niagara SPCA in memory of Ranee. Thinking of you.
Gilbert and Donna Herman
March 24, 2022
I was blessed to know Aunt Renee for the short time that I knew her. She was such a lovely person. I miss her very much
Jennifer Williams
Family
December 30, 2021
Tom, Vicki and I sends our deepest sympathy to you and family. Wishing you our love and prayers ...
Raymond Monroe Sr
December 27, 2021
Tom, There are no words that can take away your pain but know we are so very sorry for your loss, Renee was such a sweet and beautiful person.
Mike&Alicia Pettit
Other
December 26, 2021
Friends are hard to come by and Renee was a true one. Tom - may you know that many send care, concern, friendship and love. As the years have passed and time has gone by - just know that Renee holds a special place in our hearts. Tom - I only wish that I had called back sooner and we pray for strength for you as you go thru this difficult time. Sincerely, Leslie and Frank; Sebastian, FL
Leslie H and Frank Bilotta
December 20, 2021
