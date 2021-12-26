Friends are hard to come by and Renee was a true one. Tom - may you know that many send care, concern, friendship and love. As the years have passed and time has gone by - just know that Renee holds a special place in our hearts. Tom - I only wish that I had called back sooner and we pray for strength for you as you go thru this difficult time. Sincerely, Leslie and Frank; Sebastian, FL

Leslie H and Frank Bilotta December 20, 2021