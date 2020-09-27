OUBRE - Renee M.
September 15, 2020, age 58. Cherished daughter of the late Jane and Paul Oubre; dearest sister of James (Judith) Oubre, Christopher (Barbara) Oubre and Stephen (Gretchen) Oubre; awesome aunt of the late Sarah, Rachael (Chris) Mest, Meredith, Brandon (Hannah), Sawyer and Jeannette Oubre; great-aunt of Olivia and Theodore. Friends are invited to a memorial service, Saturday, October 10, 11:00 AM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Rural Outreach Center, 730 Olean Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052, or Bread of Life, 8745 Supervisor Ave., Colden, NY 14033. In a final act of kindness, Renee selflessly donated her body to the University of Buffalo to help educate our future medical professionals. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com