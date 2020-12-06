Menu
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest November 27, 2020. Beloved wife of Philip J. Barciniak; step-mother of Philip; cherished grandmother of Corey; loving daughter of Ronald and the late Mary Jane (nee Sileo) Sayger; dear sister of Ronald C. (Lisa) Sayger and Jeffery J. Sayger; fond aunt of Sarah, Brittney and Tyler; sister-in-law of Mike (Dana) Barciniak; also survived by relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Private Services held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 6, 2020.
