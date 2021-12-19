GIANADDA - Rensa M. (nee Casarsa)
December 17, 2021, age 99. Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Gianadda, dearly loved mother of Sister Diane Gianadda, OSF, Denise G. (Richard) Mills, Paul H. (Diane E.) Gianadda and Carol C. Gianadda (fiancé Brian Speegle). Grandmother of Anna, Nicholas and Laura Mills (Martin Buckley), the late Daniel Gianadda, Thomas (Amanda) Gianadda, John (Stephanie) Gianadda, Sarah (Aaron) Palinkas, Henry and Marco Alaimo. Great-grandmother of eight. Sister of Peter and Rudolph Casarsa and the late Jessie Peresan and Ida Vatri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive family and friends Monday, December 20 from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 21, at 10 AM, at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Stella Niagara or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.