Rensa M. GIANADDA
GIANADDA - Rensa M. (nee Casarsa)
December 17, 2021, age 99. Died peacefully at home surrounded by family. Beloved wife of the late Henry J. Gianadda, dearly loved mother of Sister Diane Gianadda, OSF, Denise G. (Richard) Mills, Paul H. (Diane E.) Gianadda and Carol C. Gianadda (fiancé Brian Speegle). Grandmother of Anna, Nicholas and Laura Mills (Martin Buckley), the late Daniel Gianadda, Thomas (Amanda) Gianadda, John (Stephanie) Gianadda, Sarah (Aaron) Palinkas, Henry and Marco Alaimo. Great-grandmother of eight. Sister of Peter and Rudolph Casarsa and the late Jessie Peresan and Ida Vatri. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive family and friends Monday, December 20 from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Dr. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, December 21, at 10 AM, at St Aloysius Gonzaga Church, 157 Cleveland Dr. (Please assemble at church). Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, memorials may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis of Stella Niagara or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Dec
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St Aloysius Gonzaga Church
157 Cleveland Dr., NY
Diane, I must have met your Mom sometime while we were at SHA, but I have nothing specific to share. Just that I'm thinking of you now... Moms are special people we take with us in our hearts.
Madonna Starr
December 29, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss Diane. It is so hard to lose your Mom. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Peace, Evelyn
Evelyn Spadinger
December 22, 2021
Dear Diane, I am sorry to hear about the death of your mother. What a beautiful long life. Thinking about you and prayers for you and your family. Love, Bernadette Corcoran Gaffney
Bernadette C Gaffney
December 22, 2021
Dear Diane, I am so sorry to see this news. I remember your mother from our high school days. I am thinking of you with a lot of love. "theresie"
Therese Ambrusko
December 22, 2021
Sister Diane, Denise and Family, Paul and Family, Carol and Family, So sorry to hear of your mom´s passing. My heartfelt condolences to all of you. You must have so many wonderful memories to cherish. Aunt Rene was a beautiful, kind and caring woman. I will remember her always in my prayers. Love Marlene.
Marlene Gilmour
Family
December 20, 2021
Paul and Diane.... We were so sorry to hear that your mom passed away. Please know that we have you in our thoughts and prayers
Trudy and lew Wargo
Other
December 19, 2021
Diane, my thoughts and prayers go out to you and your family at this difficult time...know that your mom is in a better place..peace to you and your family during this holiday season Steve Dombrowski, St Al´s
Stephen dombrowski
December 19, 2021
So very sorry for your loss - all are in my prayers.
Annette Miechowicz Chelminiak
Other
December 19, 2021
