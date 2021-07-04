Menu
Renzo Anthony TIBURZI
Tiburzi - Renzo Anthony
Age 72, of Warrenville, SC, entered into rest peacefully, on Monday, June 21, 2021, in the comfort of his home. Born in Buffalo, NY, and a resident of Aiken County, SC, for the last five years, he was a son of the late Lattanzi and Edda Olivieri Tiburzi. Renzo was a retired General Contractor and a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church in Amherst, NY. He loved riding his Harley, "tinkering" and hanging out with his family and friends. Renzo was known for being a "Jack of all trades". In addition to his parents, family members include his daughter Alisa Tiburzi, Buffalo, NY; siblings, Donald Tiburzi and his wife, Keirstin, Buffalo, NY, the late Davis Tiburzi and the late Lillian Rose Huer and her husband, Kurt, Warrenville, SC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 9, 2021, at 10 o'clock at St. Pius Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY 14068-1472. (www.stpiusgtezville.org). Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to share memories of Renzo and leave a message of condolence for the family.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius Church
1700 North French Rd, Getzville, NY
Our Condolences to the family. Renzo you were an Amazing Cruz! R.I.P. ( You'll be miss! )
Celestino Cardarelli
Family
July 6, 2021
Phil Cheryl Celina and Adam
July 5, 2021
