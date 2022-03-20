Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Reta M. SIMS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive
Cheektowaga, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
Send Flowers
SIMS - Reta M. (nee Deuel)
March 15, 2022, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd W. Sims; dearest mother of William L. Sims, Shelley A. (Dan) Fye and Diane L. (late Mark) Vanaker; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Bobby) Ormbrek and Leanne Vanaker; cherished great-grandmother of Bella and Gavin Ormbrek; dear sister of the late Alice (Edward) Keller, Bernard (Dorothy) Deuel, Verna Morgan, Robert F. Deuel, Dorothy (Hal) Murray and George (Dorothy) Deuel; sister-in-law of the late Warren Sims; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24th, from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 25th, at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home - Cleveland Hill Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.