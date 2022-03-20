SIMS - Reta M. (nee Deuel)
March 15, 2022, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd W. Sims; dearest mother of William L. Sims, Shelley A. (Dan) Fye and Diane L. (late Mark) Vanaker; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Bobby) Ormbrek and Leanne Vanaker; cherished great-grandmother of Bella and Gavin Ormbrek; dear sister of the late Alice (Edward) Keller, Bernard (Dorothy) Deuel, Verna Morgan, Robert F. Deuel, Dorothy (Hal) Murray and George (Dorothy) Deuel; sister-in-law of the late Warren Sims; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 24th, from 4-8 PM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 569 Cleveland Dr., where a Funeral Service will be held Friday, March 25th, at 10 AM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.