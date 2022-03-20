Menu
Rex A. SIEH
SIEH - Rex A.
Of Boston, NY, March 17, 2022; beloved husband of Shawna L. (nee Colvin) Sieh; loving father of Corey and Jessica; cherished grandfather of Zayden; loving son of M. Devon (Rachel) Sieh and the late Emily (late Leroy) Gandy; dearest brother of Dianne (Bennett) Crandall, Roy Gandy, John Gandy, David Sieh and Debra (Mike) Pritchard; also survived by many other loving family members and dear friends. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, April 2, 2022 from 2-4 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 716-646-5555), where a Memorial Service will follow at 4:00 pm. Flowers gratefully declined. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
