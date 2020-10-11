FATH - Rhoda C. (nee Delaney)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Fath; dearest mother of Paul (Laura) Fath, Susan (Herbert) Guenther, Alan (Lori) Fath, and Ann Augustine; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren; sister of the late James and late Patricia Delaney. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden), West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Thursday 10 AM. Please share condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.