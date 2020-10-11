Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rhoda C. FATH
FATH - Rhoda C. (nee Delaney)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert P. Fath; dearest mother of Paul (Laura) Fath, Susan (Herbert) Guenther, Alan (Lori) Fath, and Ann Augustine; loving grandmother of ten grandchildren; sister of the late James and late Patricia Delaney. Visitation Wednesday 4-8 PM at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden), West Seneca, where a funeral will be held Thursday 10 AM. Please share condolences online at www.KLOCFUNERALHOME.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.