CANNON - Rhonda M.
(nee Salzman)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Cannon; dearest mother of SandraLee (John) Needham, and Jeremy J. (Jackie) Cannon; grandmother of Samantha, Charlotte, GabriellaLee and Aubrie; daughter of Howard J. and Joyce M. (Marks) Salzman; sister of Raeanne (Jim) Bauer, Robin (late Kevin) Wild-Orr, Randi Grant, and Joseph Salzman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Face masks required. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.