Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rhonda M. CANNON
CANNON - Rhonda M.
(nee Salzman)
Of Buffalo, NY, November 17, 2020. Beloved wife of Timothy J. Cannon; dearest mother of SandraLee (John) Needham, and Jeremy J. (Jackie) Cannon; grandmother of Samantha, Charlotte, GabriellaLee and Aubrie; daughter of Howard J. and Joyce M. (Marks) Salzman; sister of Raeanne (Jim) Bauer, Robin (late Kevin) Wild-Orr, Randi Grant, and Joseph Salzman; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 4-7 PM for a Celebration of Life Gathering at the CASTIGLIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 873 Abbott Rd., South Buffalo, NY, 824-6435, where a Memorial Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Face masks required. Please share online condolences at: www.castigliafuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.