Rhonda S. JOHANSSON
JOHANSSON - Rhonda S.
(nee Gross)
November 16, 2020. Loving daughter of Richard W. (Linda) Gross and Liana (Wolfgang) Thorenz; sister of Jennifer (Erik) Borkmanis and Christina (Tim) Schulte; aunt of Isabelle and Sarah; niece of Dorothy Gross; survived by her loved and adored Baby Bear; also survived by several cousins and friends. A Funeral Service for immediate family will be held on Saturday, November 28, at 11 AM at Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Friends may view the service on the church's Facebook page. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share online condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 22, 2020.
