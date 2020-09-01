OPOLKA - Richard A.
Of Buffalo, entered into rest on August 31, 2020. Beloved husband of Rosalie (nee Ziemba) Opolka; loving son of the late Joseph and Helen Opolka; dear brother-in-law of the late David (Jane) Ziemba; cherished uncle of Robert (Shannon) Ziemba and Christine (Danny) Tolbert; great-uncle of Valerie and Jillian Ziemba; also survived by relatives and friends. Visitation at the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., on Wednesday from 5-7 PM and on Thursday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Rd., on Friday morning at 9:15 o'clock (please assemble at Church). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, a 33% occupancy will be observed.
.
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.