SAUNDERS - Richard A. "Bob"
General Motors retiree, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2020, at ECMC in Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of E. Diane (nee Brabham) Saunders of 34 years; cherished father of Derrick A. and stepfather of LaSeena N. Horner of Buffalo, NY; brother of Luther G. of Grand Island, NY, Mona R. and Kimberly D. (Steven) Saunders-Smith of Washington, D.C., Sheila of Albany, NY, and Tracey of Buffalo, NY; brother-in-law of Charles (Linda) Brabham and Barbara Kearse of York, PA; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10-12 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance will be limited and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Richard may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
at diabetes.org/donate
. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.