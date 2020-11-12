Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard A. "Bob" SAUNDERS
SAUNDERS - Richard A. "Bob"
General Motors retiree, entered into eternal rest on November 7, 2020, at ECMC in Buffalo, NY. Loving husband of E. Diane (nee Brabham) Saunders of 34 years; cherished father of Derrick A. and stepfather of LaSeena N. Horner of Buffalo, NY; brother of Luther G. of Grand Island, NY, Mona R. and Kimberly D. (Steven) Saunders-Smith of Washington, D.C., Sheila of Albany, NY, and Tracey of Buffalo, NY; brother-in-law of Charles (Linda) Brabham and Barbara Kearse of York, PA; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and cherished friends. The family will receive friends Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10-12 PM at THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St., Buffalo, NY 14211. A Celebration of Life service will immediately follow at 12 noon. Due to the COVID-19 virus, attendance will be limited and masks are mandatory. In lieu of flowers, contributions in honor of Richard may be sent to the American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org/donate. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.