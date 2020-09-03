SLISZ - Richard A.
September 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 65 years to Alice B. (nee Osieja) Slisz; loving father to Sue Ellen, Cynthia and Richard C. Slisz; cherished grandfather to Katherine, Ahley, Alexa, Gregory, David and the late Amanda; great-grandfather to Alice; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektwaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at a church and time to be announced. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's name may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Richard served in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was also an Erie County Legislator for 14 years, past Councilman of the 3rd Ward of the City of Tonawanda, Commissioner of Erie County Civil Service and Personnel, 3rd & 4th Degree Knight of Columbus and served in many other community organizations. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at both funeral home and church. Current occupancy restrictions may cause delayed entry. Please share online condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 3, 2020.