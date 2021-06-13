AGOSTON - Richard F.

December 3, 2020, at age 87. Beloved husband of 65 loving years to Mary Louise (nee Scharf) Agoston; dear father of Michael P. Agoston of Buffalo and Tina M. (Jeffrey) Gutekunst of East Amherst. He was born November 7, 1933, son of the late Otto and Ethel (nee Fisher) Agoston; brother of the late Betty Warner. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.