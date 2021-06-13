Menu
Richard F. AGOSTON
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
5200 Sheridan Drive
Williamsville, NY
AGOSTON - Richard F.
December 3, 2020, at age 87. Beloved husband of 65 loving years to Mary Louise (nee Scharf) Agoston; dear father of Michael P. Agoston of Buffalo and Tina M. (Jeffrey) Gutekunst of East Amherst. He was born November 7, 1933, son of the late Otto and Ethel (nee Fisher) Agoston; brother of the late Betty Warner. A Celebration of Dick's Life will be held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10 AM at St. Louis Church, 780 Main St., Buffalo, NY 14202. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. Arrangements by (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
19
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
St. Louis Church
780 Main St., Buffalo, NY
Amigone Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolence for your family´s loss in this life!
Danny Windnagle
Other
June 13, 2021
