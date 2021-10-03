Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard R. ALBRECHT
FUNERAL HOME
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
ALBRECHT - Richard R.
Entered eternal rest on October 11, 2020. He was the beloved son of Richard A. Albrecht and stepmother Katherine Persac of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother of Edward N. Albrecht; survived by uncles, aunts, and many loving cousins; preceded in death by his mother, Lisa, and his maternal and fraternal grandparents. Rick was a very active friend of Bill W. as a volunteer and sponsor. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 11 AM-2 PM. Memorial service will be at 1:30 PM.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 2:00p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Oct
10
Memorial service
1:30p.m.
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Barron-Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
May God's promise found in John 6:40, of the hope to see our loved ones again, comfort your heart and give you peace, strength, and hope in the days ahead.
J.
October 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results