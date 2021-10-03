ALBRECHT - Richard R.

Entered eternal rest on October 11, 2020. He was the beloved son of Richard A. Albrecht and stepmother Katherine Persac of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; brother of Edward N. Albrecht; survived by uncles, aunts, and many loving cousins; preceded in death by his mother, Lisa, and his maternal and fraternal grandparents. Rick was a very active friend of Bill W. as a volunteer and sponsor. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St. (near Union Rd.), Cheektowaga, on Sunday, October 10, 2021 from 11 AM-2 PM. Memorial service will be at 1:30 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.