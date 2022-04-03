BECHT - Richard P.March 25, 2022. Beloved husband of 61 years to Phillys (Statler) Becht; devoted father of Deborah Janecek, Michael (Colleen), and Joseph (Linda) Becht; loving grandpa of Alexandra, Christiana, Samantha, Jack, and Ben Janecek, Ryan and Kaitlyn Becht, Stephanie, John, and Scott Becht; brother of Carol (late Clayton) Gohr. No prior visitation. A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church, at the convenience of the family. If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to: St. Gerard Place. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Online condolences may be offered at