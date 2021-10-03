BLACHOWICZ - Richard Joseph
76, of North Tonawanda, Thursday (September 23, 2021). Richard was under the care of Niagara Hospice and his daughter, Sara, when he passed in his home surrounded by family. Richard is survived by his children Rachel and Sara Blachowicz, and Jaime Tait; brother of Delphine and the late Albert; grandfather of Timothy, Skylar, Rhayana, Tyler, Jessica, and Kari. Friends may call Thursday (October 7, 2021) from 4-7 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda, NY. Inurnment Friday at 1 P.M. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of Richard's life and fellowship will be held Friday 4 P.M. at the Church of Nazarene, 849 N. French Road. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.