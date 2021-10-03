Menu
Richard Joseph BLACHOWICZ
1945 - 2021
BLACHOWICZ - Richard Joseph
76, of North Tonawanda, Thursday (September 23, 2021). Richard was under the care of Niagara Hospice and his daughter, Sara, when he passed in his home surrounded by family. Richard is survived by his children Rachel and Sara Blachowicz, and Jaime Tait; brother of Delphine and the late Albert; grandfather of Timothy, Skylar, Rhayana, Tyler, Jessica, and Kari. Friends may call Thursday (October 7, 2021) from 4-7 P.M. at the Wattengel Funeral Home, 533 Meadow Drive North Tonawanda, NY. Inurnment Friday at 1 P.M. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. A celebration of Richard's life and fellowship will be held Friday 4 P.M. at the Church of Nazarene, 849 N. French Road. Complete obituary at Wattengel.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
533 Meadow Drive, North Tonawanda, NY
Oct
8
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Church of Nazarene
849 N. French Road, NY
Oct
8
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
NY
Wattengel Funeral Home - Meadow Drive
