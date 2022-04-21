Menu
Richard A. BLAS
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
BLAS - Richard A.
April 15, 2022, age 97, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Dorothy A. (nee Dabek) Blas; dearest father of Christine (Thomas) Schifferli, Paul (Lin) Blas and Cathy (Jim) Wojcik; dear grandfather of eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; predeceased by brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday, April 24th, from 2-6 PM, at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd., Depew). Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, at Queen of Martyrs Church, 180 George Urban Blvd., at 11 AM (please assemble at church). Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Richard was a former member of the Parish Council at Mother of Divine Grace Church, a veteran of WWII, member of the American Legion George F. Lamm Post #622, retiree of Westinghouse and played saxophone and clarinet with his bands the Sociables and The Grandfathers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 21, 2022.
