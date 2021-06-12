Menu
Richard J. BRINKWORTH
BRINKWORTH - Richard J.
March 8, 2020. Loving husband of Roberta (nee Kliment); cherished father of Danny, Kara and the late Lorilynn Brinkworth; beloved grandpa of Diana Brinkworth, Emma and Olivia Brinkworth; brother of Kevin (Betty), the late Dennis (Mary), Gerald (the late Joan) Brinkworth and Patricia (the late Donald) Bower; also survived by several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9 AM on Monday, July 12, from St. Benedict R.C. Church, 1371 Eggert Rd. Please share condolences at www.jerfh.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 12 to Jul. 4, 2021.
He was a cop, before he was a fireman.
joe Hennigan
Friend
June 13, 2021
The "King" is gone but he´s not forgotten. R.I.P. my friend, miss you.
Duke McGuire
Friend
June 12, 2021
