BROOKS - Richard C., Sr.
June 25, 2021, age 78. Beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara D. (nee Licata) Brooks; loving father of Richard C. (Francesca) Brooks, Jr., Maria (Donald) Keller and John (Jessica) Brooks; cherished grandfather of Meagan (Shawn), Sarah (Charles), Richard III (Fiancee Katie), Bradley (Fiancee Amanda), Philip (Heather), Kevin, Alex, Julia, Matthew and Andrew; adored great-grandfather of five; caring brother-in-law of Andrea Weitz and the late Joseph (Rose) Licata; The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Richard was the long time Eucharistic Minister and President of the St. Philip's Men's Club.
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.