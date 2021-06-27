Menu
Richard C. BROOKS Sr.
BROOKS - Richard C., Sr.
June 25, 2021, age 78. Beloved husband of 58 years to Barbara D. (nee Licata) Brooks; loving father of Richard C. (Francesca) Brooks, Jr., Maria (Donald) Keller and John (Jessica) Brooks; cherished grandfather of Meagan (Shawn), Sarah (Charles), Richard III (Fiancee Katie), Bradley (Fiancee Amanda), Philip (Heather), Kevin, Alex, Julia, Matthew and Andrew; adored great-grandfather of five; caring brother-in-law of Andrea Weitz and the late Joseph (Rose) Licata; The family will be present on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 1024 French Road, Cheektowaga. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday from St. Philip the Apostle Church, 950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga at 11:30 AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Richard was the long time Eucharistic Minister and President of the St. Philip's Men's Club. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
28
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Amigone Funeral Home- West Seneca Chapel
1024 French Road, Buffalo, NY
Jun
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
St. Philip the Apostle Church
950 Losson Road, Cheektowaga, NY
The Brooks family....I'm so sorry . You all have been a huge part of my life, my family. Camping ... and so much more . I love you all
Terri marzec
Friend
July 6, 2021
Dick & I have been friends for years, played softball on the same church team & our families were friends! He had a great sense of humor & was a fearless ball player! Went to the same Church! Lifetime friends! Memories that have lasted through the years! Rest In Peace my friend!
Joseph & Jean Ann Marzec
Friend
July 5, 2021
So sorry for your loss, I worked at PCB for 13 years, Richard was always good to me. I remember every morning when he made his soup, and all the crackers he had in it!
Daryl Scheifla
Work
July 2, 2021
Barb...so sorry for your loss. You´re in my thoughts. Cousin Ann
Ann Miller
Family
June 29, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Growing up as a teenager I spent a lot of time in the Brook´s household. Mr Brook´s always made me feel welcomed.
Tom Nosbisch
June 28, 2021
During the years of working at PCB and playing softball Dick was always a positive friend, sorry for your loss
Tom Johnston
June 28, 2021
Your family at Obp1
June 27, 2021
