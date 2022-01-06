Richie, my goodness all I can remember is our talks about losing the people we love. Very sad now it is you. I will never forget our childhood memories. when you got that new drum for christmas and I stabbed holes in it. You, me and Dean playing cops and robbers on west fleming. You had that great red bike, I could only ride yours. The time I swallowed a marble and you ran and told my mother. You and Dean had the greatest swing set. Everyday we were outside playing, and before it was fenced we could play in 40 schools school yard. Many great childhood memories. I did not play with dolls till we moved. You and your family will always be in my cherished memories. Jodie my thoughts and prayers are with you. Never forget your time together, that's how you will get through this. Marilyn and Colleen memories will heal your hearts. Love you guys xoxo

Susan Bender Friend January 6, 2022