Richard E. BROWN Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street
Cheektowaga, NY
BROWN - Richard E., Jr.
January 5, 2022, beloved husband of Jodi (nee Ashmore); devoted father of Brittni (Brian) Benson, Drew (Bernice) Brown and Danielle Pratts; loving PaPa of Hazel, Clementine, Waylon and Levi; devoted son of Marilyn Brown and Richard (Yvonne) Brown, Sr. and son-in-law of Juanita (late Jack Pace) Ashmore and James (Deanna) Ashmore; dearest brother of Colleen (Charles) Boykin, late Dean (Colleen Nowak) Brown, Renee (Duane) Sharp and Angela Kuc; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins. Family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pietszak Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2400 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry. I just now heard the devastating news. I remember you for the 1st time as best man with my brother in law and sister. You had a contagious smile and giving to everyone. You will be sadly missed. May you find peace now. Sadly missed Cheryl Hartman Kim & Rick Proctor
Cheryl Hartman
February 21, 2022
Jodi... I am in shock so sorry to hear,,, God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Bob Rivera
January 13, 2022
My condolences to the family! Rich and I go way back to God´s Children/Klear days. Motorcycle shows and even recently some side business together. Always positive and smiling. You will be missed my friend! RIP and shoot me a smoke from above every now and then.
Ted Shredd
Friend
January 12, 2022
Rich was always a great friend to have. He was a great family man, always there for them. I've known Rich for years , fixing his cars and truck and watching his band play. Going on motorcycle rides with him and body was always a great time. He will be greatly missed.
David Hark
Friend
January 9, 2022
I'll miss ya my brother! Keep an eye on us up there in heaven on Sunday's to keep us safe!
Christopher Thompson
Friend
January 9, 2022
Was shocked and saddened to hear we lost Rich,he allways brought life to Steel mill gym and was a high energy likable guy,rest in peace my friend,my condolences to Julie and family.
Matt Trala
Friend
January 8, 2022
Jodi and family, I am very sorry for your loss. Everytime I ran into Rich he was smiling and had an encouraging word. May Rich RIP. Prayers and God bless.
Kevin Fahey
January 7, 2022
Dear Jodi & family,
We are so sad to hear of Richie's passing.
He was a wonderful man that everyone loved. He always had a smile on his face and the kindness like no other.
He will be greatly missed.
Love,
Wally & Michelle Kostoff
Michelle Kostoff
Friend
January 7, 2022
So very sorry and sad to hear about Rich. Knew Rich and Dean from South Buffalo days. Always brought his Mom into The Ross for her eye exams. Your smile and Friendship will be missed.
Lynn Jackson
January 7, 2022
Rich Brown was one of a kind and will be greatly missed by many. He will remain in our thoughts forever. Best regards to all family and friends. 444
Louis Arricale
Friend
January 7, 2022
Brittni - I am so sorry to hear of your loss. Losing a parent can be devastating. My prayers are with you and your family.
Marge Rosseland
Work
January 6, 2022
So sorry for your loss Jodi and family. We have not been in touch with Ritchie for several years, but were glad to reunite with him and share some great memories not long ago. He was still the great guy we remember from years ago and will miss him dearly. May God bless you and your family and friends. Michele and Greg Wolinski
Greg Wolinski
Friend
January 6, 2022
I am so sorry I cannot be there to pay my respects in person, but I am in quarantine. I knew Rich through my late fiancé, Mike Biddlecom. It only took a few minutes to learn what a devoted family man he was. He was an awesome person who I won’t soon forget.

Cheryl LaDuca
Cheryl LaDuca
Friend
January 6, 2022
My heart aches for the loss of my cousin. Rich was so adventurous and full of life. I was honored to stand up in his wedding to Jodie. He will be forever missed. Thinking and praying for all his family. ❤
Cheryl Fechter
Family
January 6, 2022
May you rest in peace in heaven.
Camille Kulesz
Friend
January 6, 2022
Augustine & Kayleigh
January 6, 2022
Richie, my goodness all I can remember is our talks about losing the people we love. Very sad now it is you. I will never forget our childhood memories. when you got that new drum for christmas and I stabbed holes in it. You, me and Dean playing cops and robbers on west fleming. You had that great red bike, I could only ride yours. The time I swallowed a marble and you ran and told my mother. You and Dean had the greatest swing set. Everyday we were outside playing, and before it was fenced we could play in 40 schools school yard. Many great childhood memories. I did not play with dolls till we moved. You and your family will always be in my cherished memories. Jodie my thoughts and prayers are with you. Never forget your time together, that's how you will get through this. Marilyn and Colleen memories will heal your hearts. Love you guys xoxo
Susan Bender
Friend
January 6, 2022
Richy my cool cousin, I will hold every memory close to my heart always. RIP until we meet again. My love to The Brown Family, I love you all so much.
Love, Milissa
Eric, Hannah and Amelia.
Milissa Voigt
Family
January 6, 2022
Mary Stankiewicz
Friend
January 6, 2022
Our beloved Rich, we will miss you so much. You will be in our hearts. I will always remember your last words to me as I walked out of your house on Dec 1st. 'I love you Mom'. Tough on the outside and a heart of gold on the inside, a devoted family man whose love will last forever through your children and grandchildren. And thank you for loving and taking care of my daughter all these years. I'm guessing you and Dean are hanging out right now.
Juanita Ashmore
January 6, 2022
The Hanna Families
January 6, 2022
My deepest sympathies for Jodi and her family
Mark miszuk
January 6, 2022
My sincerest sympathies,to the family,I truly understand your intense grief & sense of loss...words cannot express my deep feelings for you at this time
Mary Stankiewicz
January 6, 2022
My sincere condolences to you and your family ❣
Carol Buckland
Friend
January 6, 2022
Condolences to the family
Cookie Dobbs
Friend
January 6, 2022
So very sad to hear of Rich’s passing. He was a client at Envy Hair Salon and was such a kind and gentle soul. He always spoke of his beloved grandchildren and his babysitting adventures. We will miss the joy and happiness you always shared. RIP Rich!
Susan Surdyk
January 6, 2022
Amanda Ruda
Friend
January 6, 2022
Amanda Ruda
Friend
January 6, 2022
Amanda Ruda
Friend
January 6, 2022
You will be deeply missed Rich. Rest easy my friend.
Amanda Ruda
Friend
January 6, 2022
Richy God bless , you will be greatly missed . Love yah brother till we meet again !!
bruce moore
Friend
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
January 6, 2022
No one left to run with anymore.... Will miss you friend.
Nigel Hebborn
Friend
January 6, 2022
