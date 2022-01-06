BROWN - Richard E., Jr.
January 5, 2022, beloved husband of Jodi (nee Ashmore); devoted father of Brittni (Brian) Benson, Drew (Bernice) Brown and Danielle Pratts; loving PaPa of Hazel, Clementine, Waylon and Levi; devoted son of Marilyn Brown and Richard (Yvonne) Brown, Sr. and son-in-law of Juanita (late Jack Pace) Ashmore and James (Deanna) Ashmore; dearest brother of Colleen (Charles) Boykin, late Dean (Colleen Nowak) Brown, Renee (Duane) Sharp and Angela Kuc; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and cousins. Family will be present Friday 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem). A Celebration of Richard's Life will be held at a later date. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences: www.Pietszak.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 6, 2022.