KAST - Richard C.

Of Hamburg, NY, November 13, 2020. Loving son of the late Richard A. and the late Mildred Kast; survived by his sister Wendy Ellis and her children. Richard was a US Army veteran. No prior visitation. Interment to be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Loomis, Offers & Loomis, Inc., Hamburg Chapel.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.