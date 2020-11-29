Menu
Richard C. SOUTHARD
SOUTHARD - Richard C.
Passed away November 26, 2020. Born November 16, 1932, in Lockport. He was the son of Donald G. and Lydia (Berlin) Southard. Richard is survived by his wife Joanna (Coppola) Southard; children Stephen (Linda) Southard, Anthony J. Southard, Dr. Eric (Dr. Kathylynn Pietak) Southard, Laura (Kim Mathey) Southard, and Nicholas (Amy) Southard; grandchildren Caitlin, Tara, Nicholas, Natalie (Marcus) Dempster, Thomas, Michael, Caroline, Andrew, and Kylie. There will be no prior visitation. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Christ Episcopal Church, 7145 Fieldcrest Dr., Lockport, NY 14094 or to a charity of one's choice would be appreciated. Visit pruddenandkandt.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 29, 2020.
