CAMPBELL - Richard A. "Soupy"
June 9, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Life partner of Nancy McCarthy Jung; dear father of Richard (Christina) Campbell II and Sean M. (Hannah McEvoy) Campbell; grandfather of Mary, Tyler, Connor, Claire, Liam and Aidan; companion of Oden the golden retriever. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site," 1901 South Park Ave. at Tifft St., Buffalo, NY 14220 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Share condolences at nightengalefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 11, 2021.