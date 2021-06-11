Menu
Richard A. "Soupy" CAMPBELL
CAMPBELL - Richard A. "Soupy"
June 9, 2021 of South Buffalo, NY. Life partner of Nancy McCarthy Jung; dear father of Richard (Christina) Campbell II and Sean M. (Hannah McEvoy) Campbell; grandfather of Mary, Tyler, Connor, Claire, Liam and Aidan; companion of Oden the golden retriever. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 3-7 PM at the NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 822-4371 (same location as Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home, between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish "Holy Family Worship Site," 1901 South Park Ave. at Tifft St., Buffalo, NY 14220 (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Share condolences at nightengalefuneralhome.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Nightengale Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, NY
Jun
14
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Charity Parish: Holy Family Worship Site
1901 South Park Avenue, Buffalo, NY
Soupy and I met in college when he was a student at Gannon and I was at Mercyhurst. He was a wonderful person. Over the years it was always fun when we would run into each other because he was always so friendly and funny,
Mary Jo Lahiff
Friend
June 13, 2021
The love and joy he has given my family will forever be remembered and dear to my heart. May God give you peace in mourning, laughter in memory, and healing through sharing his love with one another.
Hays family
Family
June 13, 2021
Was a wonderful manager with a great sense of humor. Prayers for his family.
Dolores Konopa
Work
June 12, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Deborah McKeown
Friend
June 12, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. he will be missed.
Roger Johnson
Work
June 11, 2021
A gentleman and a scholar!! Memories from working at the IRS.
MAUREEN GROHMAN
Work
June 11, 2021
Bob and I are very sorry to hear of Soupy's passing. I will always remember him with long hair and a bandana bouncing around the baseball field many years ago. He was always quick with a smile and a good laugh. He will be missed by the many lives he touched. Mary Ann Downs-Strath
Mary Ann Downs-Strath
Friend
June 11, 2021
My condolences to the Campbell Family. Your dad was my manager at the IRS. Always was a down to earth person who enjoyed life. I used to attend the St. Patrick's Day parade just to see Soupy march up Delaware Avenue.
Christopher Polizzi
Coworker
June 11, 2021
We wish to offer our sincere condolences to the family and Nancy!! Soupy will be greatly missed and was a unique and special guy !! Our prayers wil continue for you all! Love, Cathy and Jerry
Cathy and Jerry Seweryniak
Friend
June 10, 2021
