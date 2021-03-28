When ever I think about Rick, which is very often, I recall the wonderful memories..of when I first met him..at the radio station in Lockport. WUSJ..I was a teenager hoping to get a job as an announcer..and here he was, my hero in the studio as a DJ. He acknowledged me and stepped out to the lobby where I saw him through the glass..he was very friendly and offered me words or encouragement..which I never forgot. Little did I know then that one say we would be working together, along with Irv as the most popular TV team in Buffalo history. I always felt so lucky to be there with them. Every night after the 6 news, Rick and I would enjoy dinner together..where we would discuss how our day was going and other timely matters.Sometimes we would end up at Teds hot dogs, or a family restaurant on Niagara Street..but it was a wonderful ritual I will never forget. Rick was like a brother to me. We became very good friends.

Tom Jolls Work March 25, 2022