CHAPMAN - Richard P.March 3, 2021, of Cheektowaga, New York. Beloved husband of 55 years to Barbara (nee Kubiak) Chapman; loving father of Richard J. (Dong IM) Chapman and Linda (Robert) Hulings; cherished Papa of Yong Mon, Chelsea, Alyssa, Andrew, Robert, Courtney and great-grandchild Michael. Devoted brother to three sisters and seven brothers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Richard was a US Navy Veteran and a retiree of the South Buffalo Railroad. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the Veterans Wounded Warrior Project . Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com