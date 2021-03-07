CHAPMAN - Richard P.
March 3, 2021, of Cheektowaga, New York. Beloved husband of 55 years to Barbara (nee Kubiak) Chapman; loving father of Richard J. (Dong IM) Chapman and Linda (Robert) Hulings; cherished Papa of Yong Mon, Chelsea, Alyssa, Andrew, Robert, Courtney and great-grandchild Michael. Devoted brother to three sisters and seven brothers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Richard was a US Navy Veteran and a retiree of the South Buffalo Railroad. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the Veterans Wounded Warrior Project
. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.