Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard P. CHAPMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2510 Union Road
Cheektowaga, NY
CHAPMAN - Richard P.
March 3, 2021, of Cheektowaga, New York. Beloved husband of 55 years to Barbara (nee Kubiak) Chapman; loving father of Richard J. (Dong IM) Chapman and Linda (Robert) Hulings; cherished Papa of Yong Mon, Chelsea, Alyssa, Andrew, Robert, Courtney and great-grandchild Michael. Devoted brother to three sisters and seven brothers. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and relatives. Richard was a US Navy Veteran and a retiree of the South Buffalo Railroad. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.), where a Prayer Service will be held at 7:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Richard's name to the Veterans Wounded Warrior Project. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at the funeral home. Occupancy restrictions may delay entry. Condolences at SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
8
Prayer Service
7:30p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Mar
8
Funeral service
7:45p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Cheektowaga
2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Your family is our thoughts and prayers during this time.
robin chapman hoffmann
March 8, 2021
Barbara, you and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember your and Richard's wedding very well (so many years ago!). Also, my condolences to Richard's brothers and sisters--my cousins! Thinking of you all. Kathy
Kathy Deas Gray
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results