CIELINSKI - Richard E. "Dick"
Age 70, December 24, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Margie (nee Zaluski); dearest father of Theresa (Frank) Azzarello and Ann Marie Cielinski (Ted Wojcik); grandpa to Frank, Anthony, Kyle, Isabella, Justin and Camden; brother of Mary (Keith) Holleran and Amy (Sal) Young; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan, where a prayer service will be held on Tuesday morning at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel's RC Church, in Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital. Dick was the owner of Richard Cielinski Agency, Past President and active member of St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society and Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus Fr. Justin Council 5670. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.