Richard E. "Dick" CIELINSKI
FUNERAL HOME
Smolarek Funeral Home
2047 Broadway Street
Buffalo, NY
CIELINSKI - Richard E. "Dick"
Age 70, December 24, 2021, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of Margie (nee Zaluski); dearest father of Theresa (Frank) Azzarello and Ann Marie Cielinski (Ted Wojcik); grandpa to Frank, Anthony, Kyle, Isabella, Justin and Camden; brother of Mary (Keith) Holleran and Amy (Sal) Young; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Monday, from 4-8 PM, at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2047 Broadway, Village of Sloan, where a prayer service will be held on Tuesday morning at 8:15 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel's RC Church, in Elma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Strong Memorial Hospital. Dick was the owner of Richard Cielinski Agency, Past President and active member of St. Gabriel's Holy Name Society and Fourth Degree member of Knights of Columbus Fr. Justin Council 5670. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Buffalo
2047 Broadway, Sloan, NY
Dec
28
Prayer Service
8:15a.m.
Daniel R. Smolarek Funeral Home - Buffalo
2047 Broadway, Sloan, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Gabriel's RC Church
5271 Clinton Street, Elma, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Smolarek Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Marge I'm so sorry to have missed Dick's service. I was too concerned about so many people attending. Dick was such a man. Always smiling and always willing to be with friends and have a good time. He will be sadly missed by so many. Sending hugs your way.
Maria Mang
December 30, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers go out to your family.
Deborah Schoenthal
December 28, 2021
