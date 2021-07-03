CILANO - Richard J. Fr.

Age 75, of Belmont Lane, Carol Stream, Illinois, passed away June 30th 2021. Richard was born in Rochester, New York, September 26th 1945, a son of the late Alphonse and Louise Gombetto Cilano. Richard attended St. Andrew's and St. Bernard's Seminaries, graduating in 1967. He went on to earn his Bachelor's in Theology from SUNY Brockport. Richard worked in the Rochester City School District as a High School English Teacher for 33 years before retiring in 2000. Following the passing of his wife, Mary, he became a proud grandfather and returned to school. He earned his Master's in Divinity from Christ The King Seminary in 2005 and was Ordained in November of that year. He went on to serve as Parochial Vicar at Nativity of Our Lord until December 2007. He then served as Pastor of Mary Immaculate Parish in East Bethany and Pavilion before retiring in 2014. After this retirement, he moved to Illinois and served as a Priest in Residence at St. Mathew Parish in Glendale Heights, Illinois. Richard was dedicated to his family and the Church.

Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Dow Cilano, whom he married April 8th 1969, and two brothers; Joseph and Robert Cilano. Survivors include a son; Robert (Kara) Cilano of Rochester, NY, three daughters; Kristen A.C. Bellis of Florida, Katie (David) Psaute of Carol Stream, IL, Anne (Craig) Thomas of Victor, NY, a brother; Alphonse Cilano of Rochester, NY, a sister; Rose Giovine of Webster, NY, eight grandchildren; Mary and Jonathan Bellis, Megan and Leah Cilano, Julia and Eren Psaute, and Connor and Desmond Thomas as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at the St. Mary's site of Mary Immaculate Parish in Pavilion, NY from 9-11 am Monday, July 12, 2021, followed immediately by a Mass of Christian Burial. Interment will occur shortly thereafter at the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Victor, NY. Memorial contributions are requested to All Babies Cherished, 445 Ellicott St, Batavia, NY 14020.







Published by Buffalo News on Jul. 3, 2021.