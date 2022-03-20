Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. CLOSSON
FUNERAL HOME
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation - Dunedin
1320 Main Street
Dunedin, FL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Mar, 25 2022
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin
Send Flowers
Closson - Richard A.
Richard A. Closson died peacefully on March 8, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida at the age of 90. Born in Troy, NY, Richard studied history at the University of Rochester and theology at Boston University School of Theology. An ordained United Methodist minister, he later turned his love for woodworking into a vocation. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Closson; his children, Martha Vaccarella, Paula Closson Buck, Richard Closson, and Gayla Hopkins; a stepdaughter, Adrienne D'Olimpio; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Find his full obituary at www.mossfeaster.com/obituaries/Richard-Closson.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church of Dunedin
455 Scotland Street, Dunedin, FL
Funeral services provided by:
Moss Feaster Funeral Home and Cremation - Dunedin
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I offer my sincere condolences to Richard's wife Laurie and all his family and friends. Richard was a kind, God loving man that brought much joy into this world. He certainly was a very bright light from my memories of many family occasions that we spent together. God bless you on your journey home, Richard.
Krista Hall
Family
March 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results