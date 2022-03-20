Closson - Richard A.
Richard A. Closson died peacefully on March 8, 2022 in Dunedin, Florida at the age of 90. Born in Troy, NY, Richard studied history at the University of Rochester and theology at Boston University School of Theology. An ordained United Methodist minister, he later turned his love for woodworking into a vocation. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Closson; his children, Martha Vaccarella, Paula Closson Buck, Richard Closson, and Gayla Hopkins; a stepdaughter, Adrienne D'Olimpio; 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Find his full obituary at www.mossfeaster.com/obituaries/Richard-Closson
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.