Richard H. COLE
FUNERAL HOME
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd
Williamsville, NY
COLE - Richard H.
December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 69 years to Margery (Yaeger) Cole; cherished dad of David (Laura), Kevin (Mary) Cole, Marsha (Jeffrey) Nelson, Daniel Cole and the late JoAnn Hellert. Devoted grandpa of 14 and great-grandpa of four; loving brother of Sally (Francis) Christiano and father-in-law of Donald Hellert. Family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, on Tuesday, at 9 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to Mercy Flight of WNY Inc., or Red Blazer Men's Chorus. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
3
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
1671 Maple Rd, Williamsville, NY
Jan
4
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Benedict's Church
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Perna, Dengler, Roberts Funeral Home - Williamsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'll remember your Dad as a man who led by example. A family oriented, church going, God fearing man (What a concept!!). Rest in Peace.
Brian Sweeney
Friend
January 4, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Praying your family finds peace and comfort during this difficult time.
Malcolm and Kelli Sluder
Friend
January 3, 2022
We are so sad to hear about Dick. He was such a wonderful man. I will always remember when he came into Cracker Barrel to borrow rockers for the Red Blazer show. The next year Sam joined and sang with Dick for many wonderful years.
Carol & Sam Yoder
January 3, 2022
A husband, father, gpa may pass on but his thoughts, hopes and dreams live on in all of you. May you be comforted by all of your happy memories.
Diane Fisher
January 2, 2022
Dave, Sorry to read about your dad.
Dale Fryling
January 2, 2022
Prayers be with a real good guy, through the years we shared many conversations at the V A..I'm sure he is singing a tune upstairs..
Jim Mulderig...Pittsburgh, Pa
Work
January 2, 2022
