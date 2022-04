COLE - Richard H.December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 69 years to Margery (Yaeger) Cole; cherished dad of David (Laura), Kevin (Mary) Cole, Marsha (Jeffrey) Nelson, Daniel Cole and the late JoAnn Hellert. Devoted grandpa of 14 and great-grandpa of four; loving brother of Sally (Francis) Christiano and father-in-law of Donald Hellert. Family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, on Tuesday, at 9 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to Mercy Flight of WNY Inc., or Red Blazer Men's Chorus. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com