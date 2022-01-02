COLE - Richard H.
December 25, 2021. Beloved husband of 69 years to Margery (Yaeger) Cole; cherished dad of David (Laura), Kevin (Mary) Cole, Marsha (Jeffrey) Nelson, Daniel Cole and the late JoAnn Hellert. Devoted grandpa of 14 and great-grandpa of four; loving brother of Sally (Francis) Christiano and father-in-law of Donald Hellert. Family will be present on Monday from 3-7 PM, at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Road. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Benedict's Church, on Tuesday, at 9 AM, followed by entombment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. If desired, donations in Richard's name may be made to Mercy Flight of WNY Inc., or Red Blazer Men's Chorus. Condolences at www.denglerrobertspernawilliamsville.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 2, 2022.