Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. COUSINS
FUNERAL HOME
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
250 Orchard Park Rd
West Seneca, NY
COUSINS - Richard A.
April 12, 2022 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Turchiarelli); dear father of Angela M. (Eric) Michalczak; dear papa of Scarlyette R. Michalczak; brother of Bonnie (late Timothy) Aikin, John (Kathy) Cousins and the late Edward Cousins; son of the late Edward and Hazel Cousins; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Richard was a member of the Army Reserve 152nd Engineer Company B Connecticut Street Armoury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local Veteran's Group. Please share memories and condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sieck, Mast & Leslie Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.