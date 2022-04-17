COUSINS - Richard A.
April 12, 2022 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Lisa M. (nee Turchiarelli); dear father of Angela M. (Eric) Michalczak; dear papa of Scarlyette R. Michalczak; brother of Bonnie (late Timothy) Aikin, John (Kathy) Cousins and the late Edward Cousins; son of the late Edward and Hazel Cousins; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Thursday from 3-7 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 716-825-5205 (between Seneca St. and Potter's Rd.), where services will be held at 6:30 PM. Richard was a member of the Army Reserve 152nd Engineer Company B Connecticut Street Armoury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local Veteran's Group. Please share memories and condolences online at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.