Richard A. DASE
FUNERAL HOME
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street
Hamburg, NY
DASE - Richard A.
Of Buffalo, NY, June 2, 2021. Loving husband of Joan M. (nee Duewiger) Dase; cherished father to Norma (Ronald) Flatley, Diane (Allen) Ball and Richard E. (Monica) Dase; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest brother to Jane (late Roy) Duewiger and the late John (Rita) Dase; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Friday, June 4th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St., where a service will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at 10 AM.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Memorial Gathering
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jun
4
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Jun
5
Service
10:00a.m.
Loomis, Offers & Loomis Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg Chapel
207 Main Street, Hamburg, NY
Sending sympathy and condolences to the family.Mr.Richard Dase was my former mentor.
Delcine Thompson
Family
June 3, 2021
Our sincere condolences to Joan, Rick and all of the family. Our grandchildren have lost a grandpa and our hearts go out to them and everyone.
George and Donna Patterson
June 3, 2021
