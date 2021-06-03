DASE - Richard A.

Of Buffalo, NY, June 2, 2021. Loving husband of Joan M. (nee Duewiger) Dase; cherished father to Norma (Ronald) Flatley, Diane (Allen) Ball and Richard E. (Monica) Dase; loving grandfather of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dearest brother to Jane (late Roy) Duewiger and the late John (Rita) Dase; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may gather on Friday, June 4th, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at LOOMIS, OFFERS & LOOMIS, INC. FUNERAL HOME (Hamburg Chapel), 207 Main St., where a service will be held on Saturday, June 5th, at 10 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 3, 2021.