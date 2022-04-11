Menu
Richard B. DeVITA
FUNERAL HOME
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway
Alden, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 12 2022
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
DeVITA - Richard B.
Of Alden, NY, beloved husband of Constance "Connie" DeVita; dear father of Lisa Ann (Christopher "Chip") Willis and Pamela Anne (Daniel) Zawistowski; grandfather of Timothy, Christopher (Cheyenne), Brittany (Derek), Michaela (Matthew), Michael, Carmela, Joshua, and Vinny; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother of Sandra (James) Gilebarto, Judith (Sam) Amatuzzo, James (Wanda) Knotts, Marilyn Miller, Daniel (Rhonda) Knotts, William (Eve) McGee and Don (Betty) Shannon; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY, Wednesday, April 13th, at 10 AM (assemble at church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church. Share condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
12
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
13228 Broadway, Alden, NY
Apr
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. John's RC Church
Alden, NY
Charles Meyer Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Connie and Family, Will miss this wonderful man; seeing him at Mass and thankful he had a very special spouse that took such good care of him and a warm and caring family - prayers and blessings. Joe and Darlene
Joe and Darlene Dahl
Friend
April 10, 2022
