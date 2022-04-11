DeVITA - Richard B.
Of Alden, NY, beloved husband of Constance "Connie" DeVita; dear father of Lisa Ann (Christopher "Chip") Willis and Pamela Anne (Daniel) Zawistowski; grandfather of Timothy, Christopher (Cheyenne), Brittany (Derek), Michaela (Matthew), Michael, Carmela, Joshua, and Vinny; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; brother of Sandra (James) Gilebarto, Judith (Sam) Amatuzzo, James (Wanda) Knotts, Marilyn Miller, Daniel (Rhonda) Knotts, William (Eve) McGee and Don (Betty) Shannon; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial from St. John's R.C. Church, Alden, NY, Wednesday, April 13th, at 10 AM (assemble at church). Family present at the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 13228 Broadway, Alden, NY on Tuesday 3-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church. Share condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 11, 2022.