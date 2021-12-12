DOWNING - Richard Spence

86, of Grand Island, NY, passed away on December 6th, 2021. He was born March 13, 1935 and was a resident of Dover, NH for 39 years, attending Dover schools and graduating from UNH with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from the USAF Reserve as a Lt. Colonel after a combined 23 years of active duty and reserve services. After 37 years he retired from Moore Business Forms (R.R.Donnelly) having served in various engineering/mgmt positions in Dover, NH; Niagara Falls and Grand Island, NY. He was a Registered Professional Engineer, private pilot, and businessman. A born-again Christian, he was a member of the Dover NH Baptist Church, and the Cleveland Hill United Methodist Church of Buffalo, NY. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, boating, hiking, golf, skiing, photography, gardening, and scuba diving. As an avid traveler, he made over 30 trips to six continents. He is survived by his wife Sharon Stevens Downing, daughter Susan (Steven) Downing Nielsen, son Daniel (Cori) Paris Downing, three stepsons Jason (Jennifer), Jeffrey (Monica) and Jonathan Stevens and his 12 grandchildren. Private services will be held by the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trout Unlimited, PO Box 7400, Woolly Bugger, WV 25438 in memory of Lt. Colonel Richard Downing (Captain Dick).







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.