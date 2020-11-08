Drew - Richard

Age 85, of Vero Beach, FL died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He was born to the late Henry and Connie Drew on December 1, 1934 in Buffalo, NY. He married Rosemarie Wickenden in 1955 and lived in Buffalo before relocating to Weston, FL. They retired and moved to Vero Beach in 1996. Richard is survived by his wife, Rosemarie, and their five children, 12 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on December 28, 2020 at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Hamburg, NY with burial immediately following at Holy Cross Cemetery in Lackawanna, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to "Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo" attention "Henry and Constance Drew Family Foundation".







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.