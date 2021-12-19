Menu
Richard F. DUVÉ
DUVÉ - Richard F.
Of Clarence Center, entered into rest on December 11, 2021 at age 92. Beloved husband of the late Catherine (nee Manhardt) Duvé; devoted father of Robert (Karen) Duvé, Thomas (Diane) Duvé, Jennifer (David) Prisaznuk, Ryan (Melissa) Duvé and the late James and Richard Duvé; cherished grandfather of 11 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; dear brother of Doris (Bill) Plyant. Services private. Mr. Duvé was a veteran of the US Air Force. If desired, contributions in Mr. Duvé's memory may be made to Ten Lives Club, P.O. Box 253, North Boston, NY 14110 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.
