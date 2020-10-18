CHMIEL - Richard E., Sr.
October 13, 2020, of Steamburg, NY; loving father of Judy (late Robert) Crawford, Richard Jr. (Erica); Anne (Steve Krasselt) Borrelli and Victoria (Mark Gembola) Chmiel; grandfather of 8 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; twin brother of the late Lillian Broughton, Rose (Gus) Voss, Maryann (late Raymond) Wolf, Jeanie (late Steve) Zadon and Joe (Janet) Chmiel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Richard was a beloved companion of his pet cats. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Concordia Cemetery, 438 Walden Ave., Buffalo, NY 14211, on Monday at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Richard's family to help with burial expenses and sent to NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224. Online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.